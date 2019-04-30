Route 53 Crash South Of Romeo Road By Monica DeSantis | Apr 30, 2019 @ 7:30 AM Route 53 near Material Road A crash along Route 53 is causing heavy delays. Northbound Route 53 is solid from Taylor Road to just before Romeo Road. The crash is northbound Route 53 and Material Road. SHARE RELATED CONTENT VVSD Receives $478,000 Rebate from ComEd for Solar Panel Installation Airing What You Missed at RUSH 3 District 202 Support Staff Get Raises Rain Being Measured In Inches I-80 Bridge Inspection Over Des Plaines River In Joliet Canceled Due To Weather Joliet Park District Announces Cost Cutting Moves