roy Heritage Trail Elementary, The Dock at Inwood, partner to thank Joliet firefighters The District 30-C school and the Joliet restaurant donate pizza to vaccination volunteers
From left, The Dock at Inwood co-owner Mike Trafton, Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School social worker Jodi Tarver, Joliet Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Carey, Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School Principal Brooke Allen, and The Dock at Inwood co-owner Rick Trafton.
Just over 200 firefighters and paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department are volunteering time during their off-shift days to administer Covid-19 vaccination shots to educators in Will County, and on one cold Tuesday in February, some of those educators decided to thank them with a warm lunch.
“We wanted to show our appreciation to the volunteers for going above and beyond by donating their time to provide vaccines for Troy staff,” Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School social worker Jodi Tarver said.
Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School teachers and staff partnered with The Dock at Inwood, a Joliet restaurant, to provide pizzas for the volunteers working that day. Tarver said The Dock at Inwood matched the number of pizzas the school purchased for the donations.
According to Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey, the firefighters/paramedics have been working for at least two-and-a-half weeks giving the vaccinations at the Joliet West High School fieldhouse and plan to continue for several weeks.