Ruby Street Bridge (IL Route 53) will be reduced to one lane on June 24th

As part of the City of Joliet’s Bluff Street Sanitary Interceptor Rehabilitation Project, the Ruby Street Bridge (IL Route 53) will be reduced to one lane with two-way traffic maintained using flagging operations on Monday, June 24, 2024. Significant delays are expected due to flagging operations. The work will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to be completed and back to normal traffic operations by 2:30 pm. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.