Ruby Street Bridge Over The Des Plaines River Closed For Repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Ruby Street (Illinois 53), bridge over the Des Plaines River in Joliet is closed for emergency repairs. The

closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge that failed earlier today.

A detour directs northbound Scott Street (Illinois 53) via Cass Street (U.S. 30), Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Theodore Street (Illinois 7) and Illinois 53/Illinois 7. Southbound traffic will detour via Theodore Street (Illinois 7), Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (U.S. 30) and Broadway Street (Illinois 53).

Truck detour: Chicago Street (Illinois 53), Jefferson Street (U.S. 30), Collins Street (Illinois 171), 9th Street (Illinois 7) and Illinois 7/Illinois 53. The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing. A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.