Ruby Street Bridge Set To Close For Updgrades

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the movable bridges in downtown Joliet, a full closure is scheduled to take place on Ruby Street (Illinois 53) over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, July 30 to Friday, Aug. 2. The closure is necessary to install aerial towers on the bridge.

A detour will direct northbound motorists to Scott Street (Illinois 53) via Cass Street (U.S. 30), Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Theodore Street (Illinois 7) and Illinois 53/Illinois 7. Southbound traffic will detour via Theodore Street (Illinois 7), Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (U.S. 30) and Broadway Street (Illinois 53).

Truck detour northbound: Chicago Street (Illinois 53), Jefferson Street (U.S. 30), Collins Street (Illinois 171), 9th Street (Illinois 7) and Illinois 7/Illinois 53. Southbound: Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7), U.S. 6, McDonough Street (U.S. 52).

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.