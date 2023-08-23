Ruby Street Bridge Westbound Lane Closure Begins Monday, August 28
August 23, 2023 1:02PM CDT
Westbound lane closure on the Ruby Street Bridge is scheduled to begin Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1. Westbound Ruby Street will be reduced to one lane over the bridge during the day. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. This lane closure is required to install foundations for new aerial towers along the north side of the bridge.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and should expect delays while driving in the area.