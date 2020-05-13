Rumors Swirl That Duckworth May Be Biden’s VP Pick
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asks a question of Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rumors are swirling that Senator Tammy Duckworth is being considered as the Vice Presidential pick by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Illinois Democrat said on ABC’s The View that it is “breathtaking” to possibly be considered as Biden’s running mate, but that she will “leave the Biden camp to their process.” She also said she is working hard to see Biden elected president in November.