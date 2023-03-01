1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Runoff in race for Chicago mayor

February 28, 2023 11:54PM CST
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

There will soon be a new mayor of Chicago.  Incumbent Democrat Lori Lightfoot conceded Tuesday in her bid for re-election.  She said she congratulated Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, who are on a collision course to meet in a runoff election on April 4th.  Johnson is a county board commissioner and Vallas is a former public schools executive.  Lightfoot became the first Black woman to be elected mayor of Chicago back in 2019.

