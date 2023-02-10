Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to inform the public that the most recent ruse burglars have claimed to be from home security companies and disguise themselves as employers who need to come inside your home ‘because there is a problem with your security system and they need to be sure it is working properly.’

Typically, ruse burglars say they are from a utility company, tree cutting service, driveway repair company, etc. It appears that using malfunctioning home security systems is now another way to fool unsuspecting victims.

BE AWARE! NO ONE SHOULD BE ALLOWED INSIDE YOUR HOME UNLESS YOU HAVE CALLED FOR SERVICE AND ARE EXPECTING THEM!

Will County Sheriff’s Office public service announcement