RUSH Meeting Held Tonight At USF

Residents United for Safer Highways or RUSH is holding its second Community Town Hall Meeting. The public is urged to attend to implore transportation agencies and local elected officials to make immediate and long term improvements along I-80 from Route 30 to River Road in Minooka. It will be held at the University of St. Frances at 500 Wilcox Street in Joliet. The meeting will be moderated by WJOL’s Scott Slocum. Public comments and questions are welcome. You’ll hear from the chairman of the Illinois Tollway Authority, plus a harrowing story of a crash that occurred on I-80 and how the family continues to deal with the effects of the accident. It all happens on tonight, August 7th between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m. at USF.