RUSH Meeting Yields Short Term Solutions For I-80

Residents United for Safer Highways met for the second time this year at the University of St. Francis. Residents along with elected officials heard from IDOT Secretary of Transportation Randy Blackenhorn.

A safety assessment that came out of the January RUSH meeting has resulted in some new short term changes to I-80. IDOT Secretary of Transportation Randy Blankenhorn says a more informed driver is a better driver.

Six cantilever signs are expected to be installed next spring along I-80 and I-55. Those signs include eastbound I-80 at Shepley Road, southbound I-55 at Summit Road, southbound I-55 at Harris Drive, eastbound I-80 west of Larkin, westbound I-80 east of Larkin and westbound I-80 at Cherry Hill Road. The message boards will alert motorists to slow down. Also dynamic speed signs that you see in work zones will be installed to make drivers aware of how fast they’re going. Plus rumble strips on the shoulder will be implemented.

IDOT has awarded a patching contract from the Will County line to the DesPlaines River. The construction should begin after Labor Day and last through November first and be done during nighttime hours. The interchange of U.S. 30 and I-80 will be reconstructed and the project is expected to cost 43-million dollars.

Total cost to rebuild I-80 would be in excess of 1-billion dollars and take up to 9 years. State Senator Pat McGuire from Crest Hill along with Illinois state rep. Margo McDermed were at the meeting and publicaly declared they will work on a bipartisan basis to get funding for construction projects in Illinois.

Scott Slocum with David Gaydula, the spouse of severely injured I-80 accident victim Kim Gaydula

State Senator Pat McGuire, Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman

Illinois state rep. Margo McDermed and State Senator Pat McGuire