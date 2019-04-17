RUSH’s 3rd Community Town Hall Meeting On April 24th

Residents United For Safer Highways or RUSH is holding its third Community Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, April 27th at Joliet Jr. College. The public is invited to hear from federal, state and local elected officials including the new executive director of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Keivn Arti. Updates will be provided on the progress of safety improvements to I-80 and area roads and bridges as well as the suggestion of converting I-80 into a toll road from Route 47 and I-294.

Illinois State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr. from the 86th District has sponsored HJR50, a bill that would authorize the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to convert part of I-80 into a toll road. Walsh will speak on the need for and benefits of the bill. We’ll also hear from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 1 program development engineer, John Baczek. He will provide updates regarding the safety improvements to be made to I-80 through the Joliet area.

Marc Poulos is a member of Governor Pritzker’s Restoring Illinois’ Infrastructure Committee and will attend the April 27th meeting. The most current information on the number of accidents and fatalities along I-80 will be presented. RUSH’s third Community Town Hall meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 24th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Joliet Junior College in auditorium room U1022. RUSH will be moderated by WJOL’s Scott Slocum.