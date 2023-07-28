Russian And Chinese Delegates Join North Korean Leader Kim At A Parade Showing His Newest Missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.

The event Thursday evening marked a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States and deepening ties with Moscow as tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years.

State media said Kim attended the parade with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong.

The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles filled up the main road.