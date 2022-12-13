1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

SAFE-T Act To Be Debated In Court

December 13, 2022 12:00PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois‘ controversial SAFE-T Act will be debated in court next week.  A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge is set to hear oral arguments December 20th over claims brought in dozens of lawsuits from prosecutors and sheriffs around the state.  The criminal justice reform law has faced backlash, with the opposition focusing on the end of cash bail on January 1st.  Last week, Governor Pritzker signed off on a series of amendments to the measure. 

 

