      Weather Alert

Sale Of Picasso NFT A No Go

Jan 27, 2022 @ 7:01pm

GENEVA (AP) – Pablo Picasso’s family is not selling a digital asset linked to one of his works after all.

After a granddaughter and great-grandson of the artist trumpeted the upcoming sale, lawyers for the family say his heirs have not authorized the launch of any such “Picasso NFT.”

An intra-family disagreement has cropped up over it.

Marina Picasso and her son Florian Picasso showed a ceramic work to The Associated Press this week in Geneva that they said was a piece by the Spanish great that would be linked to a “non-fungible asset” being sold online.

Popular Posts
Two Semi Crash on I-80 Injures Two, One Seriously
Update: Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Second Major Accident On Friday in the Will County Area
Gov. Pritzker Announces $111 Million in Back to Business Grants Distributed to Support Small Businesses
Schools Being Canceled on Wednesday Due to Extreme Weather
Elgin Man Charged With Traveling To Meet Minor In Braidwood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On