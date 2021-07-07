      Weather Alert

Sales Tax From Marijuana In Illinois Skyrocketing

Jul 7, 2021 @ 10:26am
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect when results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election are certified. An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys, all of whom said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or in one case pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 goes into effect. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The state finished the previous fiscal year with more than $317 million in cannabis taxes. That far eclipsed the $52.7 million the state collected for the previous year with just six months worth of sales. More than a third of the revenue goes to the state’s general revenue fund. Ten percent goes to the state’s backlog of unpaid bills. A quarter of every cannabis tax dollar goes to community groups in certain areas. Total sales for May were nearly $116.4 million. That’s nearly $1.5 million more than was sold in April.

