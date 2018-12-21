Salk Elementary Student Gets Early Christmas Gift
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 21, 2018 @ 5:44 AM
Courtesy Valley View School District

The Jonas Salk Elementary students of Mrs. Natalie Scibior were working on making Christmas cards for members of the military as part of their study of World War II. Arijah Mendoza (in the Green Grinch shirt) was creating a card for her step-father, United State Marine Corps Cpl. Tony Grimes, who has been away from home for nine months. Little did Arijah know, she would get to deliver the card personally, that is, if she had finished it. She got a little distracted while working on the card!

