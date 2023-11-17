1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Salmonella In Cantaloupes Sickens Dozens In 15 States

November 17, 2023 5:18PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – U.S. health officials said at least 43 people have been sickened in 15 states by salmonella linked to certain whole and cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products.

Seventeen people have been hospitalized.

Officials in Canada are investigating an outbreak involving the same strain of salmonella in cantaloupe.

Several brands of the fruit have been recalled, including Malichita whole cantaloupe, Vinyard pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit.

Salmonella infections can be serious in children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Popular Posts

1

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Sixteen Year Old Morris High School Student Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash

Recent Posts