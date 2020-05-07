Salons, Barbershops Preparing For Possible New Regulations On Reopening
Hair Salon/md
Salons and barbershops are preparing for possible new regulations that could go into effect when they reopen. Possible precautions could include requiring disposable capes and personal protective equipment for stylists. Salons and barbers are struggling to purchase needed equipment because of shortages and financial considerations. Barbers will also not be doing shaves or beard trims because of the closeness required to do the tasks.