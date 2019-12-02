Salvation Army Red Kettle Stolen In Chicago
Authorities are looking for the person who stole a Salvation Army red donation kettle from its post along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Police say the kettle was taken on Black Friday from outside the Under Armour Brand House near Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street. The kettle held about 350-dollars in cash donations meant for the Salvation Army Chicago Temple Corps Community Center. The theft was made while the bell ringer was taking a break.