Sanders To Hold Rally In Grant Park On Saturday
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other family members speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to Chicago this weekend to drum up support ahead of the Illinois primary on March 17th. The Vermont Senator is holding a rally on Saturday at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park. A large crowd is expected to attend. Sanders appears to be heading for a showdown with former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a very successful Super Tuesday. A total of 155 delegates will be up for grabs in the Illinois primary. Sanders will also hold a rally in Rockford next Tuesday. Biden will travel to Chicago on March 13th for a fundraiser.