Santa Sendoff In Bolingbrook On Friday Afternoon; Map Included

December 21, 2023 7:23AM CST
The Village of Bolingbrook will be sending Santa off in style.

Santa returns to Bolingbrook. Starting at Town Center on Friday December 22nd at 3 p.m. Santa will make his route through the village before he heads to the North Pole. Join Santa and his helpers at Clow International Airport to see Santa depart for the North Pol in a Helicopter. Estimated time of departure: 7:30pm.

To make sure you are able to see Santa, the Village has added more stops along his route through town!

Village of Bolingbrook Town Center
Woodview Elementary School
Annerino Community Center (Bolingbrook Park District)
Fountaindale Public Library
BRAC (Bolingbrook Park District)
Feel Good Deals by 4 Kids Sake (Bolingbrook Non-Profit Coalition)
Bolingbrook Golf Club
Clow Internationl Airport

Click below to expand the map.

Santa route in Bolingbrook

Please note that all times are ESTIMATED! To get the most accurate information, track Santa LIVE on the Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta Facebook Page on the day of.

