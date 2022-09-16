1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Sarah Sanders Undergoes Surgery For Thyroid Cancer

September 16, 2022 3:59PM CDT
Share
Sarah Sanders Undergoes Surgery For Thyroid Cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Sanders is recovering after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

Sanders said she underwent the surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes.

She said she planned to return to the campaign trail soon.

Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019.

She is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the solidly Republican state.

Her dad is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
2

NHRA Racing Returns to Joliet in 2023
3

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
4

Homicide Investigation Following Shooting Death Of 16-Year-old In Joliet On Monday Night
5

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Recent Posts