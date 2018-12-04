Satanic Sculpture Goes On Display At Illinois Statehouse

Visitors to Illinois’ statehouse can see a nativity scene for Christmas, a menorah for Hanukkah and a display for Satan. The Satanic Temple provided the sculpture called “Snaketivity” that shows an arm holding an apple with a snake coiled around it. Also part of the display is a sign that says “Knowledge Is The Greatest Gift.” Next to the display is another sign where state officials explain they had no choice but to allow it because of the First Amendment. Because the state capitol is a public space it cannot censor the content of speech or displays. The Satanic Temple has put displays at other states, including Michigan and Arkansas.