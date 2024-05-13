1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Saturday Afternoon Crash leaves Motorcyclist With Serious Injuries

May 13, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Joliet Police/ss

On May 11, 2024, at 1:47 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to South  Chicago Street and Doris Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. A  preliminary investigation of the crash determined the following: A Toyota Camry driven by Dillanira Leon (27, Joliet) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Doris Avenue.  Leon then proceeded to turn left towards a private drive in the path of a Harley Davidson  motorcycle driven by a male (44, Homer Glen) that was southbound on South Chicago Street at Doris Avenue in the curb lane. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Toyota.  

The male driver of the Harley Davidson was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center  by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries. It is believed that the injuries are non-life  threatening at this time. Leon was uninjured in the crash. Leon was cited for Failure to Yield  Turning Left and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. 

Joliet Police press release

