Joliet Police Say Victim Knew Her Shooting On Saturday Afternoon Near Joliet Mall

Joliet Police are seeking information after a driver opened fire on another driver Saturday afternoon near the Louis Joliet Mall. Police were called to the scene of Ring Road and Tonti Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival Officers determined that an occupant of a sedan fired a gun upon a sport utility vehicle, striking the 19-year-old female driver. That caused a chain reaction crash with two other vehicles. The sport utility vehicle lost control and collided with another vehicle, and that collision caused a second crash.
The shooting victim was shot in the face and was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Jolie Police telling WJOL that this appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act. Although it’s unclear if the shooter knew the the female victim.
This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact
Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.