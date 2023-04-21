1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Saturday Is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 21, 2023 7:24AM CDT
Saturday Is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
RX medications

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The aim is to keep prescription drugs from being misused as two-thirds of people who misused prescription painkillers got them from a friend or family member. You can turn in unneeded prescriptions at collection sites all across the U.S. Medications of all kinds will be accepted with no questions asked and the drugs will then be incinerated. You can search Google Maps for “medication disposal near me” for pharmacies, hospitals, police stations, and other locations that accept medications for disposal year-round.

