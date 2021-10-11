Saturday Night Shooting In Bolingbrook Injuries Two People

Bolingbrook police urging the public to come forward following a shooting Saturday night. On October 9, 2021 at approximately 7:59 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to lot “D” of Fernwood Drive near Lily Cache Ln and Route 53 for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located two subjects with gunshot wounds. These subjects were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Initial reports indicate that the subjects were shot on their property outside the home and that the offender fled the scene on foot. The Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Early indications are that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.
Both victims were treated and are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The victims were both from Michigan.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620, Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772 or the download the P3 Community App. Callers can also submit a web tip at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.