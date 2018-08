In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, W. Va. Scientists call this an outburst, and they say it could reach up to 200 meteors per hour. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

If you like star gazing then this Saturday night will be perfect to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower. Art Maurer from Joliet Jr. College Trackman Planetarium says there won’t be a moon in the sky to spoil the show. The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers of the year and peaks this weekend. Look to the northeast starting at about 9:30 p.m. Maurer says all you’ll need is an armchair.