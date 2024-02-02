1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Save the Date: 2024 Kids’ Fair – February 19

February 2, 2024 3:44PM CST
Share
Save the Date: 2024 Kids’ Fair – February 19
Courtesy Heritage Corridor Destinations

Need a family-fun activity for Presidents Day? Will County has you covered!

Join Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s Kids’ Fair – Monday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon at Troy Middle School in Plainfield.

Dozens of representatives from local resource providers and businesses will be on hand with games, activities, crafts, and information for both parents and guardians about local resources. Entertainment will be available that will be fun for the whole family.

Admission is free and open to all. No registration required – just show up for the fun!

Popular Posts

1

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
2

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
3

Diocese of Joliet Announces Church and School Closings
4

Plainfield: Child Survives First Car Crash Gets Out Of Vehicle And Is Fatally Struck By Third Vehicle
5

Woman Found Dead Outside Coal City Public Library

Recent Posts