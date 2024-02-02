Save the Date: 2024 Kids’ Fair – February 19

Need a family-fun activity for Presidents Day? Will County has you covered!

Join Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s Kids’ Fair – Monday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon at Troy Middle School in Plainfield.

Dozens of representatives from local resource providers and businesses will be on hand with games, activities, crafts, and information for both parents and guardians about local resources. Entertainment will be available that will be fun for the whole family.

Admission is free and open to all. No registration required – just show up for the fun!