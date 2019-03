Due to inclement weather WJOL has been forced to make changes to the 14th annual Dan Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament.

SEMIFINALS

10:00AM: Lockport vs. Lincoln Way West

12:30PM: Joliet Catholic vs. Plainfield Central

CHAMPIONSHIP

3:00PM: Winner of 10:00AM game vs Winner of 12:30PM

All games to be played at Route 66 Stadium and all games will be live on 1340AM WJOL.