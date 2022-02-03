School Cancelations Across Will County &

At 6:05 a.m. Plainfield School District 202 announced that due to transportation issues, some bus routes may be delayed. The district is asking parents if they are able, drive their kids to school if possible.
Due to unsafe road conditions and transportation concerns, there will be no school Thursday, February 3 for Joliet District 86. No classes or after school activities will be held. The school day will be made up on June 3.
Thursday will be an emergency eLearning Day for Joliet Township High School District 204.
Valley View School District 365U will hold an eLearning Day.
Due to dangerous road conditions and expected blowing snow through the night, Channahon School District 17 will have an e-learning day on Thursday, February 3.
eLearning will also be taking place for the students of Troy School District 30c.
Joliet Catholic Academy will be closed on Thursday, February 3 due to the inclement weather. Faculty and students will not have classes, and instead observe a traditional “snow day”.
Providence Catholic High School will participate in an eLearning Day due to the weather.
All Lincoln-Way High School District 210 will have an emergency e-learning day Thursday.
Lincoln School in Joliet will is closed today with not classes and no eLearning either.
Joliet Junior College will continue virtual operations on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to winter weather.
Wilmington Community School District 209U has canceled school today, Thursday, February 3rd and they will not have school activities.