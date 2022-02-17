Schools Announce Remote Learning for Thursday

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that due to the weather forecast, there will be no school Thursday, February 17. The school day will be made up on June 6, 2022.
Joliet Township High School District 204 has announced an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff. This means that students complete assignments online and staff work from home.
Plainfield District 202 will use an E-Learning Day, Thursday, February 17, 2022 in an abundance of caution based on the unfavorable forecast.