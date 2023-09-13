Scientists Call Fraud On Supposed Extraterrestrials Presented To Mexican Congress

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The specter of UFOs and little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from researchers suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist.

The speakers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil.

Journalist Josaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the U.S. Congress in which a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.