Scott Street Pedestrian Tunnel closed between Washington Street and New Street Monday, August 8, 2022

As part of the continued work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus, the Scott Street Pedestrian Tunnel, between Washington Street and New Street, will be closed starting on Monday, August 8, 2022, for approximately one week.
The sidewalk on the south side of Washington Street from Chicago Street to the tunnel will also be closed for pedestrian safety and reopened as soon as possible.
Pedestrian routes from the Marion Street commuter parking lot to the train station, through the New Street pedestrian tunnel will be posted and fenced for safety. Pedestrians wishing to access other downtown destinations and the PACE bus services, are encouraged to use the Chicago Street sidewalk.