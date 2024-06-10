Scott Street resurfacing in Joliet begins June 10

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin patching and resurfacing of Scott Street (Illinois 53/U.S. 6) from south of Chicago Street to Ruby Street, in Joliet, will require daytime intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, June 10.

The $1.5 million project, which also includes new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, is anticipated to be completed in September. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.