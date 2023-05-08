Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed Off-Duty CPD Officer

A Police car parked in front of a Target store in downtown Chicago, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a stay-at-home order, the most strict statewide action he’s taken to date in the effort to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. Pritzker’s order follows statewide schools closures, restrictions on the size of gatherings, and an order for bars and restaurants to suspend dine-in service. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A search continues for the gunman who killed an off-duty Chicago Police Officers over the weekend. Officer Areanah Preston was shot and killed early Saturday during a robbery as she returned to her home in Avalon Park after work. The 24-year-old worked for the Chicago Police Department for three years. She was pursuing a master’s degree in criminology from Loyola University Chicago and was set to graduate May 13th.