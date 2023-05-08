Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed Off-Duty CPD Officer
May 8, 2023 12:02PM CDT
A search continues for the gunman who killed an off-duty Chicago Police Officers over the weekend. Officer Areanah Preston was shot and killed early Saturday during a robbery as she returned to her home in Avalon Park after work. The 24-year-old worked for the Chicago Police Department for three years. She was pursuing a master’s degree in criminology from Loyola University Chicago and was set to graduate May 13th.