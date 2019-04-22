Search Continues For Missing Boy In Crystal Lake

This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

A search is ongoing for a five-year-old boy who went missing last week in northwest suburban Crystal Lake. The parents of Andrew “AJ” Freund [[ friend ]] told police they last saw their son Wednesday night when he went to bed. Authorities don’t believe the child was abducted or ran away so they are focusing their investigation on the family’s home. Andrew’s father says he is cooperating with police but the mother has stopped speaking with authorities.