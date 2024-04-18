1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Search For Missing Joliet Man Continues Today

April 18, 2024 6:31AM CDT
Joliet Police are searching for a man who has been missing since last week. Robert Long was last seen on April 11th in the 300 block of North Bluff Street. He was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and sunglasses. His sister Robin Robinson this is out of character for her brother. Long left his cousin’s house without his phone. He left his phone in the charger.

A search party is expected along Bluff Street at 10am this morning. Yesterday, the Joliet Fire Department searched the waters along Bluff street.

