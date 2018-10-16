Search For Missing Joliet Woman

Joliet police asking for the public’s help in finding a Joliet woman. Ashley N. Tucker is 25 years of age and was last seen October 13, 2018 around 11:00 p.m. in the Joliet Area.

She is 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashley has a tattoo of “CLEO” on her left wrist and a tattoo of “MONA” on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Please contact Joliet Police Detective Landeros at 815-724-3020 with any information or if she is located.