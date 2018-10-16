Search For Missing Joliet Woman
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 5:33 AM
Joliet missing woman, Ashley N. Tucker

Joliet police asking for the public’s help in finding a Joliet woman. Ashley N. Tucker is 25 years of age and was last seen October 13, 2018 around 11:00 p.m. in the Joliet Area.

She is 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashley has a tattoo of “CLEO” on her left wrist and a tattoo of “MONA” on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Please contact Joliet Police Detective Landeros at 815-724-3020 with any information or if she is located.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Channahon Gymnastics Coach Charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Abuse Joliet Park District Debuts Nowell Park Rec Center on Saturday A Brutal Morning Commute On I-80 Otherwise Known As Tuesday JTHS Extra Security Today Westbound I-80 Stopped And Traffic Is A Mess Mokena’s Leaf Collection Begins Next Week
Comments