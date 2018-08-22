Search for Vehicle Underway Following Fatal Accident on Interstate 80

The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 80 on Wednesday Morning. It was at 4:13 a.m. on I-80 eastbound just east of Briggs Street that a Dodge Journey drove into the rear of an unknown commercial motor vehicle which caused the Dodge to lose control and strike the guardrail then finally coming to rest in the median. Terrance Green was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. This crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and an attempt to locate the commercial motor vehicle continues. There is no further information being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this crash should call Illinois State Police District 05 at 815-726-6377.