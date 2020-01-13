Search Warrant Executed at Joliet Barber Shop
WJOL has learned has learned of a search warrant that was executed at a Joliet barber shop on Monday. Sources to WJOL have said that Brooks Barber Shop, 2225 W. Jefferson Street, was raided as part of ongoing investigation. Officers with shields were on scene as well as police K9s and WJOL has also learned that plain clothes cops were present and wearing masks so their faces were not visible. Sources have also said that a car was also impounded as part of the investigation.