A second Amazon Go is now open in Chicago. The new cashier-less store is located in the 100 block of South Clark and will be open from 6 o’clock a.m. until 9 o’clock a.m. from Monday through Friday. You walk in, pick your food items and then your Amazon account is automatically billed. This is the second Chicago location, with the first opening last month at 113 South Franklin. A third store is set to open in the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 500 West Madison.