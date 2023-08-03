Second Annual Blues Brothers Con to be Postponed in Solidarity with Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike

Joliet Area Historical Museum will work with Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi and Judith Belushi Pisano to bring Blues Brothers Con back to Old Joliet Prison upon a strike resolution

A big event in Joliet is being postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Together with actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, the Joliet Area Historical Museum (JAHM) has announced the postponement of the second annual Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison in solidarity with the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike. The event, which was set to take place in September, will be rescheduled and expanded once the strike, which shows no sign of slowing, reaches its resolution. The decision comes after consulting with representatives of Aykroyd, Belushi and Judith Belushi Pisano who are directly involved in the organization of the event.

“While we understand many fans will be disappointed by this news, Joliet is a proud Union town,” stated Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. “Historically, Unions were responsible for ending the abusive convict labor system at the Old Joliet Prison over a century ago and in recent years, our local Unions led the volunteer effort to restore the site for public use. We understand the importance of this action and look forward to a rescheduled, expanded event.”

Organizers are hopeful to reschedule Blues Brothers Con in early summer 2024, an exact date will be determined pending the resolution of the strike.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are putting this year’s Blues Brothers Con on hold to honor the directive of the Screen Actors Guild,” said Judith Belushi Pisano. “We ultimately understand their decision and stand in solidarity with the Union. Thank you all for your patience and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

JAHM representatives stated that ticket holders have been contacted and that any purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event in 2024 or fully refunded.

The Old Joliet Prison is currently undergoing restorations but is still open to visitors daily for self-guided tours. Learn more at JolietPrison.org.

To learn more about the SAG-AFTRA strike, click here.

JAHM press release