Second Arrest Warrant In Washington Street Shooting

Oct 23, 2020 @ 2:56pm

Yesterday (Thursday October, 23), the Will County State’s Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Luis Flores, on the charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Flores, along with his brother Eduardo, were named as suspects in a shooting that took place Monday evening around 6:00pm on the 1000 block of East Washington Street, that sent one person to the hospital. Eduardo Flores was arrested soon after the shooting and taken into custody on two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Luis Flores is still on the loose. The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Joliet Police Investigations division at 815-724-3020, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

