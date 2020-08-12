Second Day In A Row The Will County Building Is Closed
Will County Buidling
For the second day in a row the Will County Building is closed to the public. The building, like many others in Will County lost power due to the severe storms on Monday. Will County Executive Denise Winfrey says while they have three generators, one of them is not functioning.
Staff is working from home. But Winfrey hopes they can return to work tomorrow.
Residents go to the Will County Building for various things like marriage licenses and death certificates but also to pay taxes, challenging an assessment or getting trained as an election judge.
The Courthouse is open, the Will County Health Department, Sunny Hill Nursing Home, 9-1-1 Dispatch Center is open as well as the Sheriff’s facility is open and the Transportation Center is open.