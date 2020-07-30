Second Democratic State Rep Asks For Madigan’s Immediate Resignation As Speaker
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
A second state representative is calling for Michael Madigan to resign right away as speaker of the House after federal charges against ComEd implicated him in a bribery scheme. West suburban legislator Terra Costa Howard released a statement yesterday urging Madigan to do the honorable thing and step down from his post as chair of the Illinois Democratic Party as well. Meanwhile, Representative Anne Stava-Murray recently called for the house speaker to leave his post. Two Democrats in the state Senate, Melinda Bush, and Heather Steans, also want Madigan out. The speaker has not been charged with any crime and has denied wrongdoing.