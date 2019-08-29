Second Installment Of Will County Real Estate Taxes Due

|
The Will County Treasurer mailed real estate property tax bills on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. These bills are for taxes owed in 2018. The First Installment was due June 4, 2019 with the second Installment due on September 4, 2019.
There are several convenient ways to pay your real estate property taxes. Taxes may be paid online at www.willcountytreasurer.com. You can mail
payments to Will County Treasurer, P.O. Box 5000, Joliet, IL 60434-5000. And you can pay your real estate taxes at one of many bank and credit union branches across Will County. If you’d like to pay in person, you may do so, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Will County Office Building, 302 North Chicago Street, Joliet. There is a Drop Box in the parking lot for after-hours payments.