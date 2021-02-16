Second ISP Trooper Injured in Scott’s Law Related Crash in Will County
Illinois State Police are investigating a second Scott’s Law related crash in District 5 within 24 hours causing injury to another trooper. It was on Tuesday morning at approximately 8:15 a.m. Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on Interstate 80 eastbound over Interstate 55 in Will County, involving a District 5 ISP Trooper.
The trooper was on Interstate 80 over Interstate 55 at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The Trooper was inside of the stationary squad car, positioned behind the crash scene in the right lane with the emergency lights activated. The driver of a Gold Chevrolet, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 approaching the Trooper’s location, lost control of the vehicle causing the Chevrolet to spin. The rear end of the Chevrolet crashed into the rear end of the squad car.
The Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment; the Trooper has since been released.
The ISP would like to urge the public to obey the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
“This is the second crash, in less than twenty-four hours, that has resulted in a Trooper being injured and it is unacceptable,” stated Interim District 5 Commander, Lieutenant David Keltner. “When roadway conditions are unfavorable, our Troopers remain on the roadways to assist motorists who need help; I am pleading with everyone to pay attention while you drive, move over for them, and slow down on our roadways so these men and women make it home to their families,” added Lieutenant Keltner.