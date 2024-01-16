Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

A Joliet nursing and rehab facility is closing its doors. Salem Village located at 1314 Rowell Avenue has been an option for elder care in the Joliet area for well over four decades.

Last Thursday, staff and residents were told that Salem Village will be closing its doors as of March 15, 2024.

The reason for the closure of the privately owned nursing home is that the census is down. Only 132 residents are currently in Salem Village with the max occupancy of 272. That’s the lowest census in 40 years.

Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation is a privately-owned, comprehensive skilled nursing community offering a full spectrum of care including rehabilitation, short-term skilled care and long-term care. Licensed as a Medicare and Medicaid-approved facility, they also work with a number of insurance companies. Plus they have an Alzheimer/Dementia unit.

Salem Village Nursing home is owned by Healthcare Management Partners, with the principal owner being Mark Suissa

Salem Village Nursing and Rehab home is second to close in Joliet within the last year. It was on February 28th of 2023 that Our Lady Of Angels officially closed their doors.